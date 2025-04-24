Red Sox Phenom Is Going To Give Boston Impossible Decision
The Boston Red Sox are going to be very interesting to follow over the next few months.
Boston has talent out the wazoo and has had a good season so far even with a tough loss on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. The Red Sox are 14-12 on the season so far and are just 1 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East.
The Red Sox are loaded at the big league level and have even more talent on the way. Roman Anthony has been the most talked-about prospect, but Marcelo Mayer is one of the hottest hitters in the minors overall right now and isn’t far from Anthony. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith even shared on Wednesday that Mayer has raised his batting average up 84 points in just six games.
"Now six straight two-hit games for Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer after doing it in both games of Worcester's doubleheader," Smith said. "His average has increased 84 points (from .193 to .277) during the six games and he has four homers during the stretch."
Mayer has appeared in 20 games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and is slashing .277/.318/.518 with six home runs, 26 RBIs, one stolen base, two doubles, and 12 runs scored. The RBI numbers specifically are insane right now for Mayer.
As Smith noted, Mayer has had two hits in six straight games. That's also pretty insane and it doesn't include the 16 RBIs over that stretch.
He seemed to be close to the big league club out of Spring Training and was disappointing -- unsurprisingly -- that he didn't earn a trip to the majors yet. If he keeps playing like this it's going to be hard to keep him in the minors. But where could the Red Sox put him? That's a bigger question/
