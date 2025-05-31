Red Sox Phenom Kristian Campbell Shut Down Rumors
The Boston Red Sox have one of the brightest young guys in the league right now, but the month of May hasn’t been great for him.
Kristian Campbell came out of the gate hot to start his big league career. He’s cooled down in May. In March and April, Campbell slashed .301/.407/.495 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, eight doubles in 29 games played.
So far in May, Campbell has slashed .139/.190/.177 with one homer and four RBIs although he did collect two base hits on Friday. This all combines for a season slash line of .231/.319/.357 with five homers, 16 RBIs, and eight doubles in 50 games played.
Earlier in the month, Campbell dealt with a rib injury that many have speculated has led to his issues at the plate this month. While this is the case, he made it clear that he’s feeling alright to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Any connection between the rib discomfort and his struggles? 'No. That’s all clear. There was just a little side discomfort, but it’s all good,' said Campbell. 'I haven’t dealt with that since it happened and it’s gone away.'"
Campbell is a 22-year-old rookie who saw just 19 games at Triple-A last year before making the jump to the majors this year. On top of that, he’s seeing time at second base, the outfield, and is preparing to play first base.
There are going to be cold streaks, for sure. It’s a rough time for the young guy, but he’ll be okay. He’s shown some positive signs lately and it’s good to hear he’s feeling alright
