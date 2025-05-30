Trevor Story Sends Message To Red Sox Fans About Slump
The first month of the 2025 Major League Baseball season was phenomenal for Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story but it has been a struggle since then over the last month.
Story currently is slashing .218/.263/.318 with six home runs, 21 RBIs, nine stolen bases, three doubles, and 22 runs scored in 54 games played. The story of his season was completely different a little over a month ago. On April 12th, Story was slashing .319/.347/.500 in 25 games played. At that point, the story of his season was all about triumph after all of the injuries he dealt with over the last few years.
Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of negative chatter about his slump. He spoke about it with MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
"Since then, it’s been bad,” Story said to McAdam. "You go through these runs in baseball. But where I need to be better is, the highs have been high, but the lows have been really low, too. I’m not oblivious to that. That’s part of being a good player and an everyday player, too — you have to kind of calm those waters when it’s not going good. And I haven’t done a good job of that..
"I feel like I’m on the right path here, the last few days. I’ve felt much better in the box and I feel much more like myself. I just have to keep building on momentum like that because I still have the belief that I can be one of the better players in this league. The second I don’t believe that....that’s not good. But that’s still very much a belief of mine and I know I’ll get there."
It's been a tough go, but he has had success this season as well. Don't give up on him yet.
