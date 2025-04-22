Red Sox Phenom Named Early Blockbuster Trade Candidate
The Boston Red Sox not only have some exciting talent in the big leagues right now, but also in the minors.
Boston's lineup in the majors has plenty of potential and it got even better this year with the addition of rookie Kristian Campbell. He's one of the "Big 3" and what has made Boston fans excited throughout the season so far is that the two other members aren't even in the majors yet.
Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer have been tearing it up with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and aren't far away from making big league debuts themselves. While this is the case, could some sort of trade break them up?
ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a column on Tuesday of early trade deadline candidates from each team. For Boston, one person who stood out was that Schoenfield specifically mentioned Mayer.
"Trade candidates: Marcelo Mayer/Franklin Arias/Yoelin Cespedes," Schoenfield said. "Roman Anthony is a nonstarter, but maybe Marcelo Mayer? Trevor Story is still under contract for two more years after all. With Mayer, the (Miami Marlins) could shift Xavier Edwards to second base. If not Mayer, Arias and Cespedes are high-upside young infielders in Single-A ball (Arias is off to a terrific start)."
Mayer is off to a hot start with Worcester with four homers and 22 RBIs in just 17 games played. A trade involving him would be pretty shocking but there are only so many spots to go around. Should Boston consider something like this?
More MLB: Red Sox $19 Million Man Takes Stance On Return To Boston