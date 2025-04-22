Red Sox $19 Million Man Takes Stance On Return To Boston
The Boston Red Sox are going to have one big-time return on Tuesday that's not all.
Brayan Bello reportedly is returning to the mound for Boston. He dealt with some shoulder soreness to kick off Spring Training and has been brought along slowly. He’s going to pitch for Boston on Tuesday and it sounds like another reinforcement could be not far behind him.
Lucas Giolito recently made his fourth rehab start in the minors said he feels ready to return to the majors, as shared by MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
"Brayan Bello will join the Red Sox’ rotation and make his season debut Tuesday night at Fenway," Cotillo said. "Lucas Giolito doesn’t seem to be too far behind him. Giolito, who pitched five innings for Double-A Portland on Sunday in Hartford, said he believes he’s ready to pitch for the Red Sox after four rehab outings. The Red Sox haven’t yet decided whether Giolito will join their rotation in the next week or if he’ll have one more rehab start. The right-hander though, didn’t mince words.
"'I feel ready to go,' Giolito said. 'Finally hitting the five-inning mark was good so I feel ready to help contribute in whatever way possible.'
Boston is 13-11 on the season so far even with half of its starting pitchers dealing with injuries to kick off the season. The Red Sox haven't had Bello, Giolito, and Kutter Crawford ready to go this season. Bello will change that on Tuesday, and Giolito really should be back pretty quickly after him.
Giolito missed the 2024 season and opted into his player option of $19 million for the 2025 campaign.
