Red Sox Phenom Predicted For Earlier-Than-Expected MLB Debut
The Boston Red Sox seemingly struck gold with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
Bosston had been linked to a handful of guys, but the MLB Draft arguably is the most unpredictable of any of the professional sports drafts. Even the No. 1 pick by the Washington Nationals of Eli Willits came as a shock with many expecting Ethan Holliday to go No. 1.
The MLB Draft is unpredictable and the Red Sox waited around until No. 15 and struck with someone who could end up being one of the best pitchers in this draft class in right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon out of Oklahoma. Baseball America's Geoff Pontes even called him one of 12 players who could nake their big league debut as soon as 2026.
"Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma," Pontes said. "Witherspoon took a big step forward in 2025, adding a tick or two of velocity onto all of his pitches. His fastball in 2025 sat 96-97 mph, touching 99 at peak with ride and moderate cut. His cutter got harder and added three inches of horizontal break. He also started throwing a curveball as a prominent part of his arsenal, using it in lieu of a changeup that was eliminated from his arsenal almost entirely. This deep repertoire and ability to make adjustments to his arsenal shows Witherspoon has the requisite aptitude to make it as a starter as a professional.
"He’s also fairly close to fully baked as a prospect, as evidenced by a good repertoire of pitches with defined shapes and a plan of attack he executes. College starters who saw sizable workloads like Witherspoon are typically shelved after signing to rest their arms, but more often than not, they end up moving quickly right out of the gates when they do make their minor league debuts. Depending on where he lands, Witherspoon is likely to be a pitcher who should breeze through the lower levels and land in the upper minors in the first half of 2026."
The Red Sox needed more pitching and it seems like they got someone who can contribute in the very near future.
