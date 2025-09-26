Red Sox Phenom Pushing For Playoff Return, Says Alex Cora
Could the Boston Red Sox get one of their young guys back into the fold before the 2025 season completely wraps up?
Obviously, there's been chatter left and right about a potential return of outfielder Roman Anthony at some point. Boston is missing him and there's some hope he can return in the playoffs if the Red Sox make it far enough. There's been pretty much nothing said about infielder Marcelo Mayer. He hasn't played in a game since July 23rd. It's not the most shocking thing in the world. Back in August, it was shared that Mayer would be undergoing surgery to fix his ailing wrist that would knock him out for three months.
"Rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer hoped to get back on the field to help the Red Sox in their final push for the playoffs," MLB.com's Ian Browne said on Aug. 17th. "Instead, he will undergo season-ending surgery on his ailing right wrist in the coming days, something that felt inevitable to the 22-year-old at times over the last month, but also something he was trying to avoid.
The Boston Red Sox got a slight update on Friday
"From what Mayer has been told, it is about a three-month recovery from surgery to being fully ready to play baseball. He expects to be a full-go for Spring Training."
While this is the case, on Friday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared that Mayer has been playing catch and didn't completely rule him out for 2025, as shared by Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.
"Marcelo Mayer, who had wrist surgery last month, has been playing catch — and, Alex Cora said, now is taking dry swings," Healey shared. "He wouldn’t be an option for the Red Sox this year, right? 'I mean, I bet he’s pushing,' Cora said."
It shouldn't be considered likely at all that Mayer will be able to return in time before the 2025 season ends. But, the longer the Red Sox can go in the playoffs -- given that they clinch over the next three days -- the more of a chance that Mayer can have. If he had his surgery in August and there's a three-month layoff, that would mean November would be three months after that. Again, he shouldn't be considered likely to return, but it is at least interesting to hear about his progress.
