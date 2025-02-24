Red Sox Phenom Roman Anthony May Have Shot At Opening Day Roster
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the best prospect in baseball and we may not have to wait too long to see him playing at Fenway Park.
Roman Anthony is just 20 years old and was considered the No. 1 prospect in baseball before Rōki Sasaki signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Anthony had a breakout year in 2024 and finished the season with a .291/.396/.498 slash line to go along with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, 32 doubles, and 21 stolen bases across 119 overall games with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.
Anthony is going to help the Red Sox for a long time, but when will he make his big league debut? The Red Sox seemingly have a log jam in the outfield right now. It seems like the most likely option is at some point in 2025, but Opening Day hasn't seemed likely.
But, if Anthony can shine in Spring Training, maybe he can force the issue. The Red Sox already aren't at full strength. Jarren Duran missed the club's action on Sunday due to a calf injury, although he likely will be alright this week. Wilyer Abreu has been shut down due to a gastrointestinal illness. We hopefully will find out more about him this week, but his status is surely up in the air right now. Masataka Yoshida is expected to get some time in the outfield in 2025, but is still working his way back as well.
The Red Sox aren't at full strength so Anthony is going to likely get a larger opportunity this spring than he would have. If he can impress throughout the spring, maybe he could take advantage of the opportunity and crack the Opening Day roster.
More MLB: How Red Sox's Garrett Crochet Looked In Boston Debut