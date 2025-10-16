Red Sox, Phillies Named 'Best Fits' For 56-HR Superstar By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox's home run leader hit 25 long balls this year. How great would it be to add a guy who hit 56?
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber led the National League this year and finished second behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the home run lead in all of Major League Baseball. If nothing else, he certainly made the Red Sox think twice about letting him walk in free agency four years ago.
Now, the Red Sox theoretically have a chance to right that wrong, by going after Schwarber significantly harder on the open market this time around.
Insider links Red Sox to Schwarber
Whether Boston represents a serious threat to the Phillies in their quest to retain Schwarber remains to be seen. But at least one insider thinks they have a fighting chance.
On Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided listed the Red Sox and Phillies as the two "best fits" for Schwarber, though he also named a couple of other teams he thought should try and pursue the three-time All-Star.
"My love for Schwarber is well-documented," Murray wrote. "He can hit for power. He drives in runs. He gets on base. He is an exceptional teammate and has been universally loved wherever he’s been.
"If you’re the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants or any other franchise looking to compete for a World Series, you add Schwarber and don’t think twice. This contract, which should land in the 3-4 year range, should be substantial for a 32-year-old (33 in March) who hit .240/.365/.563 with 56 home runs, 132 RBI and a .928 OPS."
Schwarber was excellent for the Red Sox in 2021 after coming over in a deadline trade with the Washington Nationals. In 41 regular-season games, he put up a .957 OPS (technically his highest with any team he's played for), and clubbed seven home runs and 10 doubles. He also added three more home runs in the playoffs.
Realistically, Schwarber will be a designated hitter-only for the next three to four years (and the rest of his career after that). But although the Red Sox ostensibly got rid of former DH Rafael Devers to create positional flexibility, what a statement it would be to replace Devers' bat with one of the few sluggers who is a near-lock to hit more homers than he would have.
