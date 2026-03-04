Red Sox 10-Year Veteran Predicted to Join Phillies Ahead of Opening Day

After making a series of splashy upgrades to their rotation, the Boston Red Sox have watched with amazement as Lucas Giolito has struggled to find work in free agency.

Giolito probably saved the Red Sox from missing the playoffs for a fourth-straight season. He posted a 10-4 record and a 3.41 ERA last season, as the Sox went 18-8 when he took the mound. But a lot of his peripheral stats were shaky, and his market just hasn't materialized.

With just over three weeks to go before opening day, it's questionable at this point whether Giolito will be able to ramp up in time for a full seasons even if he signs a major league deal. But first things first: Where is he headed next?

Bleacher Report predicts next Giolito destination

Sep 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches during the third inning between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that Giolito would sign with the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of opening day, helping to fill the void before ace Zack Wheeler returns from the injured list.

"As the roster currently stands, the Phillies have essentially put all of their eggs in the Andrew Painter basket to fill the No. 5 starter job, unless non-roster invitees Bryse Wilson and Tucker Davidson make a surprise roster push," wrote Reuter.

"That makes them one of the few logical fits for Lucas Giolito, who is still searching for a new home in free agency after posting a 3.41 ERA in 145 innings for the Red Sox last year."

It wouldn't be a bad outcome for the Red Sox, per se, if Giolito wound up in the National League. There were points in the offseason where he seemed like a fit and/or was linked to the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers.

At the same time, teams have gotten smarter about predicting regression from year to year, and Giolito does look like a prime regression candidate. He should eventually return to a major league mound this season, but don't be surprised if the Phillies curb Reuter's enthusiasm and pass on the one-time All-Star.