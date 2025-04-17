Red Sox Polarizing Slugger Is Just About To Breakout
The Boston Red Sox's offense could use a boost and it really looks like one of the team's most polarizing players is about to break out.
Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hasn't had the start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season that he has hoped to have. Casas currently is slashing .172/.243/.266 with one home run and three RBIs in 18 games. This obviously isn't what he wants, but fans should have hope about him.
First off, let's take a look at his rookie campaign. Through 18 games he was slashing .130/.238/.296 with two home runs and seven RBIs. He finished that season slashing .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs in 132 games played.
Last year, he had a much better start to the season and was slashing .258/.355/.530 with five homers and nine RBIs in his first 18 games of the season but missed most of the season due to injury.
Fans should have a lot of hope about Casas because of the fact that he's ahead of where he was as a rookie in 2023 when he had a really good overall year. He's trending in the right direction and recently has been tearing the cover off the ball, although they haven't all dropped in for base hits. So far this season he is in the 88th percentile in bat speed and 81st percentile in sweet spot rate.
Of his last eight batted balls, only one has had an exit velocity under 83.7 miles per hour. His last eight batted balls have registered 101.5 MPH, 99.9 MPH, 97.4 MPH, 110.7 MPH, 76.1 MPH, 108 MPH, 99.8 MPH, and 83.7 MPH, courtesy of Baseball Savant. Only one of these has resulted in a base hit. Soon enough, the ball is going to drop and he's going to be fine.
