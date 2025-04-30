Red Sox Polarizing Star Called ‘Likely’ Trade Candidate
The Boston Red Sox have been at the center of a lot of surprising trade chatter already this season.
Boston is 17-14 on the season so far and seem to be in a solid position right now just behind the New York Yankees in the American League East standings. While this is the case, there’s already been a lot of speculation about guys who possibly could be on their way out of town.
It’s a little surprising because Boston doesn't seem like a team that is going to do a sell-off. The trade deadline won't be here until July 31st. There's plenty of time for teams to either catapult up the standings or fall down. To sum up, it's too early to know.
While this is the case, Heavy.com’s Jay Pritchard called first baseman Triston Casas someone who is “likely” to be a summer trade chip.
"Casas may be a walking quote machine and Netflix fan favorite, but behind the scenes, the patience seems to be wearing thin," Pritchard said. "(Alex Mayes) doesn’t sugarcoat it: 'It’s become pretty clear that he likely isn’t long for the Boston Red Sox.' Add in his struggles against left-handed pitching and the front office’s need for more arms, and Casas is almost screaming to be used in a blockbuster deal — especially with Miami still rumored to be lurking. Casas’ 2025 slump remains a hot topic on social media."
Casas has been a popular name in trade speculation dating back to the offseason but at this point it really doesn't make much sense. Boston doesn't really have much first base depth in the minors right now and Romy González essentially is the team's backup first baseman right now behind Casas. That isn't to say González isn't great, but he's more of a utility guy than an everyday first baseman. Boston surely could get someone else, but Casas is just 25 years old and won't be a free agent until 2029. There's no reason to move him unless the perfect deal comes around.
