Red Sox Lost Star Doesn’t Sound Anywhere Near Return

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox still have one big question to answer.

What is going on with Masataka Yoshida?

Yoshida notably had a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery after the 2024 Major League Baseball season ended. Yoshida entered Spring Training not at full strength, but he was healthy enough to swing a bat, but not to throw right away. He spent a lot of time at designated hitter but not anywhere else.

While this is the case, he has spent time and extended spring training to kick off the 2025 season as he has been trying to build up his throwing to make a return to the outfield. Over the last few weeks there have been a few updates about his progress. Some have been positive, some haven't been as much.

WEEI’s Rob Bradford shared another one on Tuesday and it doesn’t sound like he is anywhere near a return to Boston’s big league roster.

"Cora said Yoshida (shoulder) may head back to Boston this week to get looked at since throwing still not going well," Bradford said.

Yoshida is in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal with Boston. It's unclear at this moment why things haven't gone his way in rehab so far but a trip back to Boston at least could help with this so the team can see what is going on. Right now, there isn't much clarity on his situation but this is a step toward that.

PATRICK MCAVOY

