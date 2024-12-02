Red Sox Potential Free-Agent Target Seeking $200 Million Contract, Per Insider
If there's anything we've learned about Major League Baseball free agency this winter, it's that the price tags are going to be steep.
Already, some of the dollar amounts free agents are signing for have turned heads, such as Blake Snell's $182 million megadeal or Frankie Montas' $34 million pillow contract. The Boston Red Sox, who hope to spend this winter to improve their roster, cannot afford to get gun-shy.
While the Red Sox primarily need starting pitching, they also could make some worthwhile tweaks to the lineup this winter. Not only are they overreliant on left-handed hitters, but the defense has been a question mark for far too long, particularly on the infield.
If Boston wants to solve both issues at once, shortstop Willy Adames is a very intriguing option.
Adames, a former All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers, is hitting free agency after a career year, setting himself up for a whopping payday. Jesse Rogers of ESPN recently revealed how much the 29-year-old superstar appears to be seeking on the open market.
"The Boston Red Sox... could also use Adames' services, as Boston is looking for right-handed hitting... making it a robust market for a player who finished 10th in NL MVP voting this season," Rogers said.
"According to sources familiar with the situation, Adames is looking for a long-term deal worth $150 million to $200 million. His 4.8 WAR this past season is in line with Correa's from his walk year of 2022, but below the other shortstops in that memorable class."
In 2024, Adames hit a career-high 32 home runs, paced all shortstops with 112 RBI, and put up a more-than-respectable .794 OPS. He's universally known as one of the best clubhouse leaders in all of baseball, so bringing him to Boston would have benefits beyond his production on the field.
Acquiring Adames would likely require the Red Sox to trade either first baseman Triston Casas or designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. Trevor Story has priority for the shortstop job if healthy, so Rafael Devers would have to be moved off third base.
It's a lot of moving parts to juggle, especially at a premium price tag. But the Red Sox could be so enamored with Adames that they're willing to make it all work.
