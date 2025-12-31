Red Sox Fans Get Unwanted Ketel Marte Trade Update

If you're in the faction of Boston Red Sox fans that have been hoping that the organization would acquire Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte, the following may be bad news to you.

Marte and Boston have been linked to one another since the winter meetings. At that time, trade rumors started to surface and Boston has been the most consistent team in the mix. Or, at least that's what the rumors and reports around the league have pointed towards.

Marte is a talented player. He's a three-time All-Star and already has a long-term deal under his belt. While he would be an intriguing pickup, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen threw cold water on the idea of a swap, as shared by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

It sounds like another target may be off the board

"We’re very likely to put an end to this shortly,” Hazen said to Gilbert.

He continued when asked about what the timeline could look like.

"I haven’t figured that out yet,” Hazen said of the timeline, as transcribed by Hazen. “But this isn’t going to continue to linger. We need to focus our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that (a Ketel Marte trade) wasn’t going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that’s the case and we want to focus on other things we need to do."

Marte also posted a photo of himself and teammate Corbin Carroll on his Instagram story.

Ketel Marte posted this on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/kb2BGv0MqB — Crobin Carol Enthusiast (@CorlekCarmas) December 30, 2025

This is an intriguing update for two reasons. If Marte is not going to be moved, then that is yet another slugger that will be off the market for Boston. The Red Sox missed out on Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber and now it seems like Marte may not be available for much longer.

Alex Bregman is the team's best available option and that continues to be the case as every other option comes off the table. This update makes that the case even more. The Diamondbacks have been linked to Bregman as well, but rumors have pointed to Arizona needing to deal Marte to free up enough cash to actually be in the mix for the third baseman. If Marte doesn't get moved, maybe that could help to eliminate a competitor for Boston.

Regardless, Boston needs to get aggressive before all of the options come off the board.

