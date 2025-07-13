Red Sox Predicted To Bring 21-Year-Old Arkansas Slugger To Boston
Who will the Boston Red Sox take with the 15th selection in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft?
Sunday evening marks an important date on the baseball calendar for all 30 teams, as a massive wave of young talent enters the professional ranks. The Red Sox, who have had great drafts and a lot of player development success in the last few years, will look to keep moving the organization forward.
Boston has taken position players in the first round of each of the last seven drafts, and college position players in each of the last two. Will both streaks stay alive?
The Athletic's Keith Law thinks so. In his final mock draft of the season, Law projected University of Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound slugger, to the Red Sox at 15.
"I don’t think the Red Sox are anti-pitching — like some teams — but with their first pick they appear more likely to go hitter than pitcher, and more likely to go college than high school," Law wrote. "I wonder if they’d consider high schooler Gavin Fien, however, since his batted-ball data was among the best from the showcases last year. (I mean, I’d take him here, but it’s not my pick.)"
Aloy, 21, is a right-handed power hitter who excelled in one year at Sacramento State, two years at Arkansas, and one summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League. For the Razorbacks this season, he slashed .350/.434/.673 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI, and 81 runs scored.
Here was MLB Pipeline's pre-draft scouting report on Aloy, who earned 55 grades on the 20-to-80 scale for his power, fielding, and throwing abilities:
"Aloy's power is notable for a legitimate middle infielder as he has plus raw juice that plays to all fields but mostly to his pull side. His combination of bat speed and strength produces impressive exit velocities, and he's doing a better job of letting his pop come naturally as a junior. His right-handed swing can get too uphill and he still chases too much, leaving him vulnerable to breaking pitches and leading to strikeouts and weak contact at times.
"With smooth actions, reliable hands and solid arm strength, Aloy has answered questions about his ability to stay at shortstop at the next level. Despite fringy speed, he gets to plenty of balls at shorts and can make plays from the hole. If he had to move, he would profile well as an offensive second baseman and also could fit at third base."
Aloy is a highly intriguing prospect, but will he head to Boston? Shortly after 6 p.m. EST on Sunday evening, we'll know the answer.