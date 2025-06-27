Red Sox Predicted To Bring 'Dynamic' Slugger To Boston
The Boston Red Sox will add some more prospects to the organization in just a few weeks.
Boston has the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. The Red Sox farm system is still one of the best in baseball, but the club traded away some of the organizational depth this past offseason to acquire Garrett Crochet. Obviously, it was the right move. The club will have a chance to replenish the system beginning on July 13th.
Who will the Red Sox take with their first-round pick? MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo predicted the Red Sox will roll with a college bat and take Brendan Summerhill out of the University of Arizona.
"No. 15. Red Sox: Brendan Summerhill, OF, Arizona (No. 16)," Mayo said. "The college hitter options here could be Summerhill, (Marek Houston), or (Ike Irish). If they want a college pitcher, Santa Barbara righty Tyler Bremner could be in play. The one high school player who has come up at all here is (Gavin Fien)."
If you haven't heard much about Summerhill at this point, that wouldn't be too shocking. With the trade deadline approaching, that has been the talk of the league. But, MLB.com currently has Summerhill ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect in the draft class.
"Considered by many to be the best player in the four corners region when healthy, Summerhill is a strong and athletic left-handed hitter who has the chance to be a dynamic player on both sides of the ball," MLB.com said. "He's shown a very good approach at the plate, walking nearly as often as he struck out in 2024 and limiting the swing-and-miss that some area scouts saw from him during his time in the Chicago high school ranks. Still, he'll have to work on his tendency to chase at the next level. He's just starting to tap into his raw power and it's showing up right now mostly to his pull side.
"Summerhill spent the fall playing right field for the Wildcats. He has the arm and run production potential to profile there, but while he’s seen time at all three outfield spots, he might have more value in center field, where he played exclusively on the Cape. That would put a little less pressure on the power to come, but regardless of where he is on the grass, he has the chance to be an everyday outfielder at the next level with a Jake McCarthy-like profile."
