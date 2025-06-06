Red Sox Predicted To Bring Elite Fastball To Boston
The Boston Red Sox have the No. 15 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft.
Boston certainly has a few holes to fill. The Red Sox have gone with an offensive player in the first round of each MLB Draft since taking Tanner Houck with the No. 24 pick in the 2017 draft. Who will the Red Sox take when the draft gets here in July?
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a prediction that Boston will take right-handed pitcher Gage Wood out of Arkansas.
"No. 15. Boston Red Sox: RHP Gage Wood, Arkansas," Reuter said. "Gage has one of the best fastballs in the 2025 draft class, and his stock is trending up after a strong start against Creighton (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 13 K) in the Fayetteville Regional final on Sunday.
"He could end up being this year's version of Cade Horton if the Razorbacks can advance to the College World Series and give him an opportunity to make a couple more high-profile starts."
This would be somewhat bold as MLB.com currently has Wood as the No. 50 prospect in the draft class.
"After Wood became Arkansas' closer as a freshman in 2023 and then continued to log high-leverage relief innings as a sophomore, scouts looked forward to him joining the rotation this spring," MLB.com said. "He came down with a shoulder impingement after his second start and missed two months before coming back for the stretch run. Though his command was sporadic, his combination of stuff and strikes could still land him in the top two rounds.
"Wood has one of the best fastballs in the Draft, sitting at 94-96 mph and reaching 98. Its combination of velocity and carry, along with his low release height and flat approach angle, produce elite rates of chases, as well as overall and in-zone swing and misses. He relies heavily on his heater and a power 82-85 mph curveball that shows flashes of becoming a plus pitch."
More MLB: Red Sox Emerging As Potential Suitor For $34 Million Slugger