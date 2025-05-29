Red Sox Predicted To Bring 'Polarizing' Third Baseman To Boston
A lot has been made about the current Boston Red Sox roster and farm system but there will be more talent on the way in the near future.
We're just about six weeks away from the 2025 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. It will kick off on July 13th and Boston's first selection will come at No. 15. We're at a time in the year in which we will start to see mock drafts popping up. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel shared one of his own this week and predicted the Boston will go offense in the first round and take high school third baseman Gavin Fien out of California.
"No. 15. Boston Red Sox," McDaniel said. "Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (California). Top 150 rank: 13. Fien is somewhat polarizing as he has medium tools but had a huge summer performance while his lesser spring performance has soured some teams. He was knocking on the door of the top 10 before the spring and shouldn't get out of the first 20 or so picks despite scouts being a bit confused by their spring looks."
Boston hasn't taken a pitcher in the first round of the MLB Draft since taking Tanner Houck back in 2017. The Red Sox went with college bats in each of the last two years in Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery, but both are with the Chicago White Sox now. Mikey Romero was the last high school bat taken by Boston back in 2022.
