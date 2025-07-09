Red Sox Predicted To Bring Second Base Phenom To Boston
One of the biggest stories in Major League Baseball right now is the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
We are under one week away from finding out where the next generation of MLB stars will land. The action begins on July 13th and the Boston Red Sox will be on the clock with the No. 15 pick in the first round.
Mock drafts are popping up left and right and both Keith Law of The Athletic and Carlos Collazo of Baseball America both predicted that high school second baseman Gavin Kilen will land in Boston.
"Gavin Kilen," Law said. "School: Tennessee, Bats: L, Throws: R. The Red Sox were all college last year, with just one high schooler in their top 10 picks and only two high school picks in their entire draft. Given their de-emphasis on in-person scouting that seems likely to continue. Kilen scores particularly well by batted-ball data and swing decisions, two things the Red Sox value now. I could also see them on Charles Davalan for the same reason. If they were to go the high school route, Gavin Fien would be a fit. I haven’t heard them on pitching in the first round, although Kyson Witherspoon and Tyler Bremner might be options if either fell here."
"No. 15. Red Sox — Gavin Kilen, 2B, Tennessee," Collazo said. "The Red Sox are starting a run of model-heavy teams that are largely associated with hitters and many of the same college hitters are linked to them all, including Kilen, Brendan Summerhill, Marek Houston, Wehiwa Aloy and Caden Bodine. It sounds like this could be one of the highest potential landing spots for Gavin Fien."
We're just days away from finding out if this move is possible for Boston.
