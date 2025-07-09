Red Sox Star Duo Available For Massive Price: Insider
The Boston Red Sox may not be looking to sell off ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline by any means, but that doesn't mean that there won't be any deals made that could upset the fanbase.
Boston already has made one seismic deal this season by sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. Since then, the focus has been on the outfield. Boston has a surplus and it's getting even murkier with Masataka Yoshida set to return for the franchise on Wednesday.
With Yoshida back, now the Red Sox are going to have to find a way to get at-bats for him, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Rob Refsnyder. That's a talented group and one that most teams would be excited to have. But, there are only so many spots to go around.
This has led to trade rumors specifically about Duran and Abreu. This has been the case dating back to the offseason as many wondered when Anthony would make the jump to the big leagues. All in all, this conversation isn't new and isn't going away. In fact, it's only going to be heightened because the deadline is just 22 days away now.
Boston has the tools to make a run this season and a painful trade could be a way to take the team over the top. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier gave the latest update specifically on Duran and Abreu and said Boston isn't shopping either, but they are available for the right price.
"It won’t be Anthony, a superstar-in-waiting who is viewed as a virtual untouchable and who will continue to hit either second against righties or third against lefties," Speier said. "And it probably won’t be Rafaela, given his combination of elite defense and righthanded offensive impact.
"But Duran and Abreu are another story. While the Sox aren’t believed to be shopping either player, multiple sources around the league described both as available, with the Sox willing to at least listen to offers on either player. But listening isn’t the same as dealing. The bar for a trade would be set extremely high — in a way that makes a trade before the deadline unlikely."
If the Red Sox are going to trade one of these guys away, a logical move would be for a front-of-the-rotation starting pitcher. That would be nice, but there are only so many out there on the trade block and a handful of teams will be looking for pitching.
We'll see what happens, but these are the two guys to watch.
More MLB: Giants Legend Comments On Explosive Rafael Devers Report