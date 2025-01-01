Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With $19 Million All-Star In 2025
The Boston Red Sox have some serious talent.
Boston has been rebuilding over the last few years and now it seems like it's right on the doorstep of contention. The Red Sox won 81 games in 2024 and had one of the better starting rotations in baseball ERA-wise despite losing Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock.
Giolito was the team's big free-agent addition but he was forced to miss the entire season due to an elbow injury. He is expected to be ready to go for Opening Day, but FanSided's Devon Platana predicted he won't be around for too long.
Platana made a list of five players who could leave Boston in 2025 and had Giolito on their list.
"The Red Sox bolstered their starting rotation in January when they inked MLB All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito to a two-year contract," Platana said. "Unfortunately, an elbow injury prevented the veteran right-handed hurler from making a single appearance. After last year's disappointment, Giolito is looking to turn things around in Boston after opting into his $19 million player option.
"With that being said, it's going to take a lot for him to convince the Red Sox to bring him back once his contract expires...After starting the 2023 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, Giolito went a putrid 2-9 with a 6.96 ERA and .918 OPS allowed in 12 starts split between the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians. If that's the version of himself that shows up at spring training, the Red Sox might look to move on from Giolito sooner rather than later."
This is just a hypothetical prediction. Hopefully, it is wrong and Giolito can come out and shine in 2025.
