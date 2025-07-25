Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Top 100 Prospect, Early Fan Favorite
Boston Red Sox fans have become very attuned to the team's prospect pipeline over the last few years, and of the players in the farm system who have yet to debut, there's a runaway fan favorite.
Twenty-two-year-old outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia has made a name for himself with his loud exit velocities, vastly improved defense in center field, and the best nickname in all of sports ("The Password"). He's tearing up Triple-A these days and in most circumstances, he'd be a consideration for a late-season call-up.
However, as one may have noticed, the Red Sox's outfield is already overloaded with talent. Every night, a player who should probably be starting is on the bench, whether it's Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, or Masataka Yoshida.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox expect to be buyers at Thursday's trade deadline, and plenty of other teams would be happy to offer Garcia more of a path to big-league playing time.
That's why earlier this week, FanSided's Katie Manganelli predicted that the Red Sox would ship Garcia out in a deadline deal to bring back a piece Boston needs to compete for the postseason.
"Multiple teams reportedly have their eye on Duran or Abreu, but Boston may keep its major league outfield intact for the rest of this season. If it does, Jhostynxon Garcia could be its prime trade candidate."
"Garcia's recent success and new top prospect status could make him a great return for other clubs interested in trading with Boston. Trading him would also open a roster spot for one of the Sox's deadline additions, although it shouldn't be done hastily."
Garcia is a consensus Top 100 prospect these days--MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, The Athletic, you name it. He's had something of a meteoric rise since the start of 2024, with 37 homers and 186 RBIs in that stretch.
If the Red Sox are going to make a splash at the deadline, likely a top-tier starting pitcher, Garcia seems primed to be a key part of the return package.