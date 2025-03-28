Red Sox Predicted To Dethrone Dodgers Under 1 Condition
The Boston Red Sox clearly are a completely different team than they were a year ago.
Last year when Opening Day kicked off there were more people expecting the Red Sox to finish in last place in the American League East than go anywhere near a playoff spot. Boston was in playoff contention for much of the season although things fell a part in the second half of the season.
The Red Sox aren't only expected to be a playoff team in 2025, but there are people out there who think Boston could even take down the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series this year.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a survey with anonymous executives and one called the Red Sox the most likely team to take down the Dodgers.
"Who is most likely to ...Take down the Dodgers," Rogers shared. "Survey says: (Atlanta Braves) 7, (Philadelphia Phillies) 5, (San Diego Padres) 4, (Arizona Diamondbacks) 1, Red Sox 1. We framed this question as which team is most likely to beat L.A. in a head-to-head postseason series. As you can tell by the voting, executives are pretty split on who can take out the Dodgers, but they're nearly unanimous on when it could happen: before the Fall Classic. The National League simply looks stacked this season, and the NL teams above have talent and experience. In a short series, anything can happen. These teams are banking on it...
"The lone Red Sox voter made his case: 'If the Red Sox prospects/young guys like Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer are all part of the lineup come October, I'm going with the Red Sox.'"
Boston already has Campbell in the lineup and now it just needs Mayer and Anthony.
