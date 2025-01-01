Red Sox Predicted To Dump $10 Million All-Star After Short Stint
The Boston Red Sox's bullpen surely is going to look different in 2025.
Boston's bullpen struggled specifically in the second half of the 2024 season and is arguably the biggest reason why the team didn't earn a playoff spot. The Red Sox have tried to make some additions this offseason but it will also look different thanks to some internal options.
The Red Sox signed Aroldis Chapman and there are other internal options who likely will step up. Three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks missed the entire 2024 season and is expected to play a large role for Boston. It also seems like Garrett Whitlock will be moving back to the bullpen.
Hendriks is going to be the most interesting player to watch for Boston in the bullpen. When he's healthy, he is one of the best relievers in baseball. From 2019 through 2022, he had a 2.26 ERA across 226 games to go along with 114 saves and three All-Star nods.
If he can return to that level, then the Red Sox will be just fine. While this is the case, FanSided's Devon Platana predicted Hendriks to be someone who will leave in 2025.
"It's now up to Hendriks to prove to the Red Sox what he's still capable of," Platana said. "He was one of the MLB's best closers before his elbow issues began, racking up 114 saves while averaging 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 226 appearances between 2019 and 2022.
"Failing to return to his previous form could spell bad news for Hendriks, who has a $12 million mutual option for the 2026 campaign. While that's a perfectly reasonable price to pay an All-Star closer, the Red Sox might not be interested in fitting the bill if the Tommy John surgery took a toll on Hendriks' efficiency. Needless to say, the 2025 season will be a make-or-break period for Hendriks."
Hopefully, Hendriks can return to form and stick around beyond the 2025 season.
