Red Sox Predicted To Land All-Star Righty Slugger On 6-Year, $165 Million Deal
Is it a new year, but the same Boston Red Sox?
In December, the Red Sox made some solid moves. The Garrett Crochet trade has been widely praised, even though they gave up a lot of good prospects to get him. And the signings of Walker Buehler and Patrick Sandoval both come with high upside.
However, the fact remains that the Red Sox have done nothing to replace Tyler O'Neill, their top righty bat from a season ago. They've yet to open up their wallets in a meaningful way, which would fly in the face of their comments at the beginning of the offseason if they continue holding out.
Fortunately, Alex Bregman still has yet to sign, and the Red Sox have the opportunity to silence all their doubters if they win the bidding war for the former Houston Astros superstar.
In a recent article of offseason predictions, Deesha Thosar of FOX Sports forecasted a Bregman-Red Sox partnership, to the tune of six years, $165 million.
"The Red Sox seem like the ideal landing spot for the two-time World Series champion," Thosar wrote. "He would likely have to switch positions and play second base in Boston, but a potential Bregman signing would make the Red Sox contenders in the AL East."
"I would hesitate to give Bregman more than five years since he's entering his age-31 season, but I think if the Sox are desperate enough, going to six years for around $165 million could make sense for both sides, which would include a reunion with his former Houston manager, Alex Cora."
Bregman, 30, is one of the most decorated free agents in recent memory, combining personal accolades with team success. He's got two All-Star nods, two Silver Sluggers, and a Gold Glove, but has also been a part of two World Series championships and 59 playoff wins.
As if all that wasn't enough reason to go after Bregman, his righty swing is perfectly tailored to Fenway Park. There's evidence to that point--his 1.245 OPS in 98 plate appearances at Fenway is the highest by any hitter in the stadium's history (minimum: 95 PA).
There doesn't seem to be much real-world momentum building towards the Red Sox getting this deal done, but a prediction usually has some sound logic behind it. Hopeful Red Sox fans have to keep the faith that somehow, Thosar will be proven right.
