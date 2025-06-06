Red Sox Predicted To Land Elite Defender As Possible Trevor Story Replacement
As Trevor Story's brutal season continues, it's hard not to think about the future of the shortstop position for the Boston Red Sox.
The 32-year-old Story is under contract for two more seasons, but it's hard to imagine he'll keep his starting job in 2026 if his OPS remains under .600 much longer. He's owed $50 million combined in 2026 and 2027, which will be a tough pill to swallow regardless of how they cut bait.
The Red Sox already have plenty of options to replace Story in the pipeline. Marcelo Mayer is at third base, waiting to slide back to his natural position, and 19-year-old Franklin Arias is tearing up High-A with a .372 batting average.
But it doesn't hurt to stack the deck, and a huge percentage of the best amateur players are shortstops at their current levels. That's why one top prospect evaluator sees the Red Sox once again adding to their collection.
On Thursday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com projected the Red Sox to select Wake Forest shortstop Marek Houston in the site's updated mock draft. Houston is currently ranked as MLB.com's 12th-best overall prospect in the class.
"Houston wasn't a high-profile recruit but won Wake Forest's shortstop role as a freshman in 2023 and helped the Demon Deacons finish third at the Men's College World Series," the site's authors wrote.
"A Cape Cod League All-Star last summer, he has developed into arguably the best defensive shortstop in the Draft. He overhauled his offensive approach in fall practice and hit for more power during his junior season."
Houston was the only Wake Forest player to start each of the team's 61 games this season, a trait we know Alex Cora loves from his players. He batted .354 with a 1.055 OPS, tying the team lead with 15 home runs and stealing 19 bases in 21 attempts.
It would likely take at least a year to see Houston in the big leagues, but if he played at Fenway Park, one could imagine his offensive profile taking a leap with the Green Monster to aid his righty swing.
More MLB: Red Sox's Craig Breslow Gives Telling Non-Answer On Rafael Devers Disagreement