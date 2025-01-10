Red Sox Predicted To Land Ex-Padres $28 Million Gold Glover In Free Agency Surprise
The Boston Red Sox may need one more infielder, or they may not. But the time to sign one in free agency is quickly passing.
Trevor Story projects to be the shortstop, but he's missed two-thirds of the Red Sox's games since he was signed. Vaughn Grissom and top prospect Kristian Campbell are presumably battling for second base, with David Hamilton as the backup at both middle infield spots.
Meanwhile, the Red Sox need more right-handed batters, which has prompted endless speculation about nabbing either Alex Bregman or Nolan Arenado. Could they simply look for a cheaper option on the open market?
Former San Diego Padres Gold Glover Ha Seong Kim is unfortunately recovering from labrum surgery, so he likely won't be ready to play for his new team on Opening Day. But he's a speedster who can play third base, second base, and shortstop at an elite level defensively.
Earlier this week, Erik Kratz predicted on Foul Territory that the Red Sox would sign Kim, possibly with the intent to spell Story in case of another injury in 2025.
"The Red Sox need defense," Kratz said. "Is there an absolute fit? Do they have to move other guys around? Absolutely. I see him signing with the Red Sox, kind of as a... backup plan for (Trevor Story)."
Kim is incredible at everything on a baseball field besides hitting, which he's simply been league-average at throughout his career. He's racked up 15.3 bWAR in his four-year career, which made him well worth the $28 million contract San Diego signed him to.
Though exact timelines for Kim's return to action haven't been determined, the recovery process shouldn't hold him out for too much of the first half. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reported in October that the 29-year-old hoped to be back in late April or early May.
The Red Sox could sign Kim now and figure out what his role would be based on their needs when he heals. And if Story is healthy and Campbell and Grissom are both firing on all cylinders, they'll simply have too many good players to play them all at once, which is far from the worst problem to have.
