Red Sox Predicted To Lose $168 Million Sweepstakes For 2-Time All-Star
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are hot in pursuit of arguably the best free agent remaining on the open market.
Former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman still is out there in free agency and has been the most talked about potential target for Boston for weeks. While this is the case, the Detroit Tigers are also in the mix for him.
It's unknown where he will go, but Just Baseball's Ryan Finkelstein predicted that he will end up choosing Detroit on a six-year, $168 million deal.
"Contract Prediction: Six years, $168 million," Finkelstein said. "Team Prediction: Detroit Tigers. Recent reports indicate that Scott Boras is looking for Manny Machado money for Alex Bregman. Considering the fact that he is entering his age-31 season, getting a deal that spans a full decade would be a bit of a surprise.
"Bregman has been a four-win player in each of the last three seasons. He has been a constant 25-HR threat, all while playing solid defense at third...Many teams make sense as a landing spot for Alex Bregman, and it may end up being a bigger market team, but I still like Tigers going all-in to get a player that can change their culture in Detroit."
Bregman is the exact type of player that could make Boston contenders in the American League. The Red Sox have been linked to him as a possible second-base option. Hopefully, they can get a deal done.
