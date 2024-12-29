Why Red Sox's Walker Buehler Deal Could Help Alex Bregman Pursuit
Could the Boston Red Sox make one more big splash in free agency?
Boston recently landed Walker Buehler, who could be a massive addition to the starting rotation. He didn't have a great 2024 season but was returning from a serious injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023 season.
He looked much more like the ace that he is throughout the playoffs and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers in their pursuit of a World Series title.
There still is a lot of time left in the offseason and Boston has more needs to fill. The Red Sox need to add some more offense and have been linked heavily to former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman. Boston has a clear tie to Bregman with manager Alex Bregman.
Now, the addition of Buehler adds another interesting wrinkle to Bregman's free agency decision. Buehler and Bregman have a fun connection. The two actually own a horse together, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"Red Sox manager Alex Cora, in a radio interview in Puerto Rico shortly after the agreement with Buehler became public, identified the Sox’ top priority as a right-handed-hitting second baseman — a not-thinly veiled reference to his ongoing interest in bringing Alex Bregman to Boston," Speier said. "Another Red Sox who might have interest in Bregman: Buehler. The two co-own a 3-year-old colt, March of Time, who won a race Friday at Santa Anita Park."
Could the addition of Buehler help the Red Sox also end up adding Bregman?
