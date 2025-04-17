Red Sox Predicted To Make 'Easy Choice' Roman Anthony Decision
The Boston Red Sox likely will end up making a pretty tough decision at some point this season.
Roman Anthony is arguably the top prospect in baseball and he's been tearing the cover off of the ball so far this season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. So far this season he is slashing .283/.441/.500 with two home runs, seven RBIs, two doubles, and a triple in 13 games. If you dig even further into his advanced metrics, you'll see some even crazier numbers, including a 38.7 barrel percentage, as shared by X user Thomas Nestico on social media.
Anthony is special and is knocking on the big league door. Barring some sort of injury -- which Boston obviously doesn't want -- the club will have to make a decision at some point to get him in the lineup. It's not that simple, but at some point there will be a tough decision made.
FanSided's Cody Williams talked about Anthony and the possibility of a call and predicted that the "easy choice" will be to move Ceddanne Rafaela to a utility role.
"For me, Rafaela is ultimately the easy choice to move out of the group of everyday starters, but largely because you can get him on the field more," Williams said. "His bat, specifically with his bottom percentile chase rate, isn't good enough to justify him being in the lineup every day right now, specifically over Anthony, locked into one position. That last part is the most crucial, though. Rafaela has the superhuman defensive ability to be a super utility player, taking days in the outfield and even in the middle infield to give other guys rest.
"That would then allow a young player of his ilk to continue to get semi-consistent at-bats, be a factor defensively and not be entirely pushed out. That's not an option that exists with (Jarren Duran), (Wilyer Abreu), or (Rob Refsnyder). At the same time, for a Red Sox team that has been woeful defensively for the past few years, taking an all-world glove out of center field is easier said than done. However, Anthony has made himself undeniable at this point."
As buzz has picked up about Anthony recently, this has been the most talked-about potential option. Rafaela has played some phenomenal defense in center field so far this season but his bat hasn't gotten going yet. Boston has shown recently it isn't afraid to make a big change -- as shown by the decision to move Rafael Devers to designated hitter -- how long until it makes another?