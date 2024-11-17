Red Sox Predicted To Make 'Largest Bid' In Boston History For Yankees Star
The Boston Red Sox aren't messing around.
Boston has been tied to New York Yankees star Juan Soto in recent weeks and even recently met with him to discuss the future and the possibility of him joining the Red Sox. It was just the first of hopefully a few meetings between the two sides and it is clear that the Red Sox aren't just pursuing him for show.
The Red Sox are looking for a way to get the organization back to contention and landing Soto certainly would be a great way to do so. Boston seemingly loves Soto and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier is expecting Boston to make the "largest bid" in team history in an attempt to bring him to Boston.
"Soto, of course, would not address the most obvious identified needs for the Red Sox," Speier said. "At the (General Manager) Meetings, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow characterized his punchlist as raising the ceiling of the starting rotation, rebuilding the back end of the bullpen, and finding greater right-handed balance in the lineup. Soto, a lefthanded hitter, albeit one who is a force against southpaws (.268/.383/.475 in his career, .278/.416/.550 last year), does none of those things.
"Nor would he help upgrade the team’s defense, another identified goal for the Sox. Yet given the potential of a centurion in the middle of the lineup, and one whose all-fields approach could be an incredible fit for 81 games at Fenway Park, the Sox seem willing to make the largest bid in franchise history."
This type of move doesn't happen every year. Soto is just 26 years old and clearly looks like a historic player. It's not every day someone like Soto becomes a free agent at such a young age. A move for him would completely change things for Boston.
