Red Sox's Alex Cora Cheekily Addresses Juan Soto-To-Boston Rumors
The Boston Red Sox seemingly are trying to pull off one of the most expensive moves in baseball history.
Boston hasn't spent heavily over the last few years as it has built up its young core, but it seems like it is willing to open the checkbook up once again. The Red Sox seemingly want to go all in right away and recently met with New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto.
Soto will get a historic deal in the neighborhood of $500 and $700 million, and it would be amazing if he landed in Boston. It still is unlikely, but the possibility of a move has picked up steam over the last few weeks.
Now, Red Sox manager Alex Cora addressed the rumors and the recent meeting in a cheeky way, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"People seem to love Juan Soto and his shuffle,” Cora said. “I can’t say I went or not. Obviously, there’s a process in place. We’re trying to gather as much information as possible. This started at the (General Manager) Meetings. I’ve been traveling a lot the last six years since I got this job but it’s part of the process.”
Cotillo noted that Cora was smirking and laughing as he discussed the meeting and the questions revolving around Soto.
Landing Soto would be a game-changing move that immediately would make the Red Sox contenders. Hopefully, they stay in the sweepstakes and ultimately win.
