Red Sox Predicted To Miss Out On Alex Bregman After Months Of Rumors
It has been a long offseason full of rumors for the Boston Red Sox.
While this is the case, the Red Sox are in a better place than they were at the end of the 2024 season. Whether the Red Sox can sign Alex Bregman or not, Boston should be better in 2025. The Red Sox won 81 games in 2024 and have added Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet, Aroldis Chapman, and Patrick Sandoval.
Boston clearly is in a better position, although it would be great to land Bregman. He has been tied to the Red Sox all offseason to this point. There have been plenty of rumors. His market has started to heat up recently as it was reported that the Houston Astros were involved with him once again.
Hopefully, this is a sign that the sweepstakes could come to an end soon. It would be great if he landed with Boston, but the speculation ending would be nice either way.
He's arguably the top remaining free agent available right now and it's unknown which team he will land with. It's surprising that he even is still available with just about two weeks to go until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training.
ESPN's David Schoenfield tried his hand at predicting where the top remaining free agents will land and predicted that Houston will end up winning the sweepstakes for the All-Star slugger.
"Prediction: Bregman to the Astros," Schoenfield said. "On paper, the (Detroit Tigers) remain a strong fit -- they need offense and they have plenty of payroll room, plus Bregman would reunite with former Astros manager A.J. Hinch in Detroit. The Astros, however, just cleared Ryan Pressly's $14 million salary with his trade to the (Chicago Cubs), just a couple of days after Astros GM Dana Brown told reporters the club remains in talks with Bregman.
"While Brown called it a 'long shot' for Bregman to return, those odds suddenly look much greater. Yes, the Astros have Isaac Paredes at third base and Christian Walker at first (Paredes' other position), but they could trade Paredes or use him as a part-time DH (when Yordan Alvarez plays left field) and utility player."
Maybe we'll finally get a resolution to this sweepstakes soon with Spring Training just over the horizon.
