Could 22-Year-Old Be Reason Why Red Sox Haven't Signed Alex Bregman?

How are the Red Sox going to handle the rest of the offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the grass before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman all throughout the offseason to this point.

He's a superstar and is a two-time World Series champion. Adding him into the mix immediately would help balance the Red Sox's lineup and raise the team's ceiling. While this is the case, he's 30 years old now and is going to cash in.

Boston absolutely can afford him, don't get me wrong. The Red Sox made it clear early in the offseason that they were going to be more willing to spend this offseason. The front office discussed how they wanted to win the American League East and other things of that nature. There hasn't been heavy spending, aside from Walker Buehler on a one-year deal.

On the outside looking in, it seems like maybe the team just doesn't want to spend what it will cost to bring stars to town. But, could there be another reason here? If the Red Sox were to sign Bregman he likely would play second base at least for the 2025 season. While this is the case, Boston has some young guys in the mix for the position. Vaughn Grissom acquired last year and has a bright future and recently turned 24 years old.

He could be a great option, but Boston elite prospect Kristian Campbell has gotten a lot of buzz this offseason. He's just 22 years old and the Boston Globe's Alex Speier recently said he would have the chance to compete for the starting second base job in Spring Training.

Campbell had a meteoric rise throughout the 2024 season. He saw time in High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A. Overall, he appeared in 115 games and slashed .330/.439/.558 with 20 home runs, 77 RBIs, 24 stolen bases, and 32 doubles. Plus, he bats right-handed, which Boston obviously needs. Could he be the solution the team is looking for?

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

