Red Sox Predicted To Poach Astros' $42 Million All-Star In Free Agency, Per Insider
The Boston Red Sox should be hot on the trail of starting pitching in free agency this winter. The only issue is, so will 29 other Major League Baseball teams.
After a horrific second half, the Red Sox must be filled with bitter disappointment this winter. The starting rotation was a key culprit behind the team's collapse, and the front office must be motivated to spend whatever it takes to ensure the rotation can make it through a full season this time around.
The free-agent market this winter is fairly deep, but it remains to be seen whether the Red Sox will grab any of the top-tier starters. One insider believes that Boston will be active on the market this winter, but not land any of the biggest fish available.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic didn't project any nine-figure signings for the Red Sox, but he did pair them with a starter they've seen lots of in previous American League East matchups. He predicted that Boston would ink former Toronto Blue Jays star Yusei Kikuchi, most recently of the Houston Astros, to a three-year, $42 million contract.
"The Red Sox sign righty Jack Flaherty to a three-year, $68 million deal and lefty Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year, $42 million deal," Bowden said.
Kikuchi is 33 and owns a 4.57 career ERA, so he's far from the world's most consistent pitcher. On the other hand, his stuff can be electric on any given night, and he racked up 206 strikeouts this season in just 175 2/3 innings. He was also a 2021 American League All-Star with the Seattle Mariners.
The trade from Toronto to Houston also paid huge dividends for Kikuchi, as in 10 starts, the lefty went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 60 innings. That stint likely made Kikuchi an extra nine figures per year on the next deal he'll sign.
Bringing Kikuchi in along with Flaherty would give the Red Sox a solid foundation to work with. They would have six pitchers on their roster who project as starters, which could kick someone like Kutter Crawford to the bullpen on occasion, or, in the likely case of injury, give them added insurance.
