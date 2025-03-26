Red Sox Predicted To Reverse Course On Triston Casas Trade By End Of 2025
Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas made it through one winter of trade rumors. Will he have to experience another?
All offseason, Casas was being floated left and right in trade rumors, presumably to land a top starting pitcher. The logic was that by trading Casas, the Red Sox could sign a powerful right-handed bat to play third base and shift Rafael Devers to first.
We all know what happened from there. The Red Sox traded for Garrett Crochet without including Casas in the deal. They then signed Alex Bregman to play third base, but moved Devers to designated hitter instead of first. And the powerful 25-year-old lefty kept his spot in the middle of the Boston order.
Are there still possible circumstances that would spur the Red Sox to change course? One baseball writer believes the trade is still on the table.
On Wednesday, MassLive's Chris Mason predicted that the Red Sox would eventually pull the trigger on a Casas trade at some point between now and the end of 2025, leaving the trade deadline and winter meetings as potential opportunities for a move.
"Triston Casas is traded by the end of the calendar year," Mason simply wrote.
Casas has generally been a very productive major-league hitter when he's been healthy enough to play. The concern is that he had lengthy injuries in both 2022 and 2024, preventing him from experiencing the full-length breakout season that many had projected.
Does that mean if Casas gets hurt again this year that he is more likely to be traded? That's hard to say, because his value would almost inherently drop significantly. Yet, if he stays healthy and produces, it's hard to see why Boston would have a trade on their minds at all.
It's only one writer's prediction, and a lot can happen in nine months. But it appears the subplot of a Casas trade just won't go away in Red Sox nation.
