Red Sox Predicted To Send Two Representatives To All-Star Game In Atlanta
The Boston Red Sox sent three players to the All-Star Game in Texas last summer. They were hoping for even more representatives this time around, but so far, their season hasn't quite gone as planned.
Center fielder Jarren Duran won All-Star Game Most Valuable Player last July, but he hasn't played well enough yet to warrant serious consideration for a return. And starting pitcherTanner Houck, who had an 8.04 ERA in nine starts before his injury, never stood a chance.
That leaves designated hitter Rafael Devers, who didn't participate in the game last year while nursing a shoulder injury, as the Red Sox's best bet to make a return trip. Fortunately, the team picked up another 2024 All-Star in the offseason that looks like a slam dunk to get to Atlanta.
On Monday, ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that Devers and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet would represent Boston for the American League All-Star team on Jul. 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
"Devers gets the nod at DH because, despite the slow start and controversy over playing first base, he's putting up the best OPS of his career," Schoenfield wrote. Crochet didn't get a similar blurb.
Devers has posted a .279/.407/.512 slash line so far with 14 home runs and 57 RBI, second-most in the AL. Meanwhile, Crochet has a 2.35 ERA and leads the AL in innings pitched (88) and strikeouts (110).
If the Red Sox have any shot at a third representative, it's probably closer Aroldis Chapman, who has pitched to a 1.65 ERA and converted 11 of 12 save opportunities. The 37-year-old has made seven All-Star appearances in his career, but his last one was back in 2021 for the New York Yankees.
Meanwhile, third baseman Alex Bregman, who posted a .299/.385/.553 slash line in 51 games, was a near lock to start the game for the AL before suffering a quad injury on May 23.
Rookie catcher Carlos Narvaez also has an outside shot, though he'll have to win the backup role as Seattle Mariners backstop Cal Raleigh leads the majors with 26 home runs. His closest competition is Logan O'Hoppe, who gets a boost because the Los Angeles Angels need a representative.
All-Star voting has begun. Phase 1 concludes Jun. 26, after which the ballot narrows to a few finalists at each position.
