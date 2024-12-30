Red Sox Predicted To Shop First-Rounder, No. 12 Prospect In Blockbuster Trade Talks
Is there still one more trade looming on the horizon for the Boston Red Sox this winter?
It's conceivable that the Red Sox could be done wheeling and dealing, after making one of the biggest trades of the entire Major League Baseball offseason so far. Getting Garrett Crochet was a major accomplishment that should help shift the outlook of the Red Sox's 2025 season.
However, it's not as though the Red Sox are suddenly World Series favorites. Whether it's a big right-handed bat or one more ace, Boston is likely at least one more star away from challenging the New York Yankees for an American League East title.
To get something good, you have to give up something good. The Red Sox traded four top prospects in the Crochet deal, but still have more to spare. Who might be on the move next?
Recently, Hunter Noll of FanSided predicted that the Red Sox would shop 2022 first-round pick and current No. 12 organizational prospect Mikey Romero in further trade talks this winter.
"It took a bit for Romero to get into a groove, but soon he was unstoppable," Noll said. "The 20-year-old worked his way up to Double-A by the end of the season. He finished the year with a .271/.312/.509 slash line over 78 games."
"Having talked with Romero, he's the kind of player I'd love the Red Sox to have in their organization. However, baseball is still a business. If Boston doesn't see a clear path for him but can use his prospect status to help get a pitcher, it could make sense to dish him elsewhere."
Romero, 20, looks like a prospect who could quickly climb the rankings if he carries his 2024 success over into the new year. He's got a big-time hit tool for a middle infielder and could be some team's 2026 Opening Day second baseman.
Is there still a chance Romero could play out his big-league dreams in Boston? Absolutely. But with so many other prospects gunning for playing time now, the Red Sox may choose to recoup value for him rather than allowing him to get lost in the shuffle.
More MLB: Walker Buehler Contract Details: Could Red Sox Keep $21M Star One Extra Season?