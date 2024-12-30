Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Predicted To Shop First-Rounder, No. 12 Prospect In Blockbuster Trade Talks

Trade him while his value is up?

Jackson Roberts

May 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bag of baseballs sits on the diamond before a game against between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
May 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A bag of baseballs sits on the diamond before a game against between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Is there still one more trade looming on the horizon for the Boston Red Sox this winter?

It's conceivable that the Red Sox could be done wheeling and dealing, after making one of the biggest trades of the entire Major League Baseball offseason so far. Getting Garrett Crochet was a major accomplishment that should help shift the outlook of the Red Sox's 2025 season.

However, it's not as though the Red Sox are suddenly World Series favorites. Whether it's a big right-handed bat or one more ace, Boston is likely at least one more star away from challenging the New York Yankees for an American League East title.

To get something good, you have to give up something good. The Red Sox traded four top prospects in the Crochet deal, but still have more to spare. Who might be on the move next?

Recently, Hunter Noll of FanSided predicted that the Red Sox would shop 2022 first-round pick and current No. 12 organizational prospect Mikey Romero in further trade talks this winter.

"It took a bit for Romero to get into a groove, but soon he was unstoppable," Noll said. "The 20-year-old worked his way up to Double-A by the end of the season. He finished the year with a .271/.312/.509 slash line over 78 games."

"Having talked with Romero, he's the kind of player I'd love the Red Sox to have in their organization. However, baseball is still a business. If Boston doesn't see a clear path for him but can use his prospect status to help get a pitcher, it could make sense to dish him elsewhere."

Romero, 20, looks like a prospect who could quickly climb the rankings if he carries his 2024 success over into the new year. He's got a big-time hit tool for a middle infielder and could be some team's 2026 Opening Day second baseman.

Is there still a chance Romero could play out his big-league dreams in Boston? Absolutely. But with so many other prospects gunning for playing time now, the Red Sox may choose to recoup value for him rather than allowing him to get lost in the shuffle.

More MLB: Walker Buehler Contract Details: Could Red Sox Keep $21M Star One Extra Season?

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Boston Red Sox News