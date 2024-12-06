Red Sox Predicted To Target $24M Overseas Superstar If Juan Soto Signs In Boston
Boston Red Sox fans will be on pins and needles for the next few days, and one can hardly blame them.
With just days to go in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Red Sox have made it farther than anyone predicted in the quest to land the generational outfielder. But it's not enough to finish in second or third place when the winner gets the player and the losers get an early lump of coal in their stockings.
Say, for the sake of argument, that Soto does sign with the Red Sox. It's a nice thought, isn't it? However, given that the contract will cost them $600-$700 million, they'll also need to hit the bargain bin for the rest of their free-agent needs.
One interesting fit for the Red Sox, if they decide to add more position player depth, should be available for cheap. And he officially hit the open market on Thursday.
Hyeseong Kim, the 25-year-old Korean infielder posted by the Kiwoom Heroes for big-league clubs to sign, is a speedy contact hitter from the left side. Jacob Mountz of FanSided predicted that Kim would be one of the Red Sox's top targets if they were fortunate enough to land Soto.
"Newly posted Korean star, Hyeseong Kim... makes perfect sense for any team in search of a great infielder on a budget," Mountz said. "In 2024, Kim slashed .326/.383/.458/.841 with a career-high 11 home runs."
"Over that stretch, he collected 166 hits with only 62 strikeouts. But this wasn’t even his best performance. In 2023, he hit for a career-high .335 batting average. Kim has posted averages higher than .300 and on-base percentages upwards of .370 for each of the past four seasons."
As budget signings go, Kim could be a steal at his projected three-year, $24 million contract valuation (via MLB Trade Rumors). The real question is whether Boston actually needs another middle infielder, whether Soto does or does not sign with the Red Sox.
With Trevor Story hoping to stay healthy at shortstop, Ceddanne Rafaela having middle-infield capabilities, and Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom angling for the second base job, it's possible the Red Sox could consider the cupboard overstocked as things stand.
