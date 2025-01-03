Red Sox Predicted To Sign $189 Million Superstar By MLB Insider: 'Very Logical'
Will the rumor mill come full circle for the Boston Red Sox this winter?
Back in September, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic wrote a column suggesting that the Red Sox could trade first baseman Triston Casas, move Rafael Devers to first base, and sign Alex Bregman. Three-and-a-half months later, Bregman is the biggest name staring Boston in the face in free agency.
Since then, there's been further smoke between the two sides, though no rumors of a firm offer or any deal being close. It also seems as though Bregman is willing to play second base, which could allow the Red Sox to keep Casas and Devers at their current positions.
Of late, the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays have been speculated to be Bregman's most likely suitors. However, Rosenthal doesn't see things that way.
On Thursday, Rosenthal predicted on Fair Territory that Bregman would wind up signing with the Red Sox, emphasizing that it was guesswork rather than any intelligence he had received from league sources.
"Bregman to the Red Sox to me is a move that seems very logical," Rosenthal said. "They need a right-handed bat, they've needed that since last season, and Bregman can play second base for them, or they can play him at third and move (Rafael) Devers."
Earlier this winter, Tim Britton of The Athletic projected a seven-year, $189 million contract for Bregman. It doesn't seem as though any team has approached that number yet in the offer stage, but it only takes two teams to start a bidding war.
Will the Red Sox find the sudden motivation to win such a bidding war? Given that they were seemingly spurred by the New York Yankees' signing of Max Fried to trade for Garrett Crochet, it doesn't seem too far-fetched.
