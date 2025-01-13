Red Sox Predicted To Sign 2-Time All-Star As Possible Final Piece
If the Boston Red Sox can add some more firepower to the offense this offseason, they could surprise people in 2025.
Boston is a very good team on paper with the way the roster is currently constructed. Add another big piece to the offense and maybe they could make a deep run next year. The starting rotation is one of the most exciting in baseball, the bullpen already has gotten some reinforcements, and the offense already has some top-tier pieces.
The Red Sox are going to be one of the more interesting teams to watch in baseball over the next few years, especially as the team's top prospects start making the jump to the big leagues. This is a team that is going to take a big leap soon and adding someone like Alex Bregman would be the perfect addition.
He's someone who is an All-Star in his own right and would give the team exactly what it needs from the right side of the plate. He also would be a leader in the clubhouse and it would be important to have someone like him around as players like Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and Roman Anthony make the jump to the big leagues.
Bregman has been linked to the Red Sox on a consistent basis this offseason and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller predicted the two sides will come together on a deal.
"Matchmaker Verdict: Boston Red Sox," Miller said. "If the (New York Mets) do indeed re-sign Pete Alonso, that would seem to take them out of the running for Alex Bregman. They presumably still want to add a corner infielder, but only one. Mark Vientos can handle the other spot, ideally for years to come. Removing the Mets from the equation leaves Boston and Detroit as the only particularly logical landing spots, with Nolan Arenado's presence on the trade block a gigantic variable in that race...
"For what it's worth, Bregman sure has loved that Green Monster over the course of his career. In 21 games played at Fenway Park, he has triple-slashed .375/.490/.750 with seven home runs and a total of 16 extra-base hits...As far as finances are concerned, the Red Sox could afford to sign multiple Bregmans. Their current estimated payroll is $168M, but with the revenue they pull in on an annual basis, they could/should be one of the teams flirting with a $300M budget. As a result, they're likely to outbid Detroit."
Adding Bregman makes almost too much sense. Hopefully, the two sides end up seeing that as well.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Sign 11-Year Veteran To $12 Million Deal