Red Sox Predicted To Sign 11-Year Veteran To $12 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox are in hot pursuit of a right-handed bat.
Recently, the most talked about options have been Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado. It would be phenomenal if either were to join the team this offseason. Both come with question marks and large price tags.
They aren’t the only players who have been linked to Boston. Just Baseball’s Ryan Finkelstein made a list of the top 20 free agents remaining with predicted contracts and landing spots. He had veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk at No. 12 and predicted that he will end up signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Red Sox.
“Contract Prediction: One-year, $12 million,” Finkelstein said. “Team Prediction: Boston Red Sox. Last year, Randal Grichuk signed a one-year, $2 million contract to be Joc Pederson’s platoon partner in Arizona for the Diamondbacks. Grichuk was expected to handle the short-side of the platoon, with most of his at-bats coming against left-handed pitching. Grichuk thrived in the role, crushing lefties to the tune of a .319/.386/.528 slash line, with a 151 wRC+ across 184 plate appearances…
“This is one of the more underrated free agents left on the market, who could thrive in a platoon role again, or could even take on an everyday role for a team that lacks outfield depth. Looking specifically at another DH platoon, Grichuk would be the perfect partner for Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox. It’s not a move that would get fans excited compared to a potential Alex Bregman signing, but it would be adding a much-needed right-handed bat into the fold.”
This isn’t the first time Grichuk has been linked to Boston and likely won’t be the last. He hit .291 in 2024 in 106 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks to go along with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs. He clearly will be cheaper than either Bregman or Arenado. Maybe he could be the right-handed bat Boston lands.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Predicted To Sign $40 Million Deal With AL Rival