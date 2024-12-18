Red Sox Predicted To Sign 44-HR All-Star Slugger Amid Collapsing Free Agency Market
It's long past time for the Boston Red Sox to find their next slugger.
Okay, maybe that's a bit dramatic, but while other teams have made marquee additions to their lineups, the Red Sox have yet to get in on the action. Juan Soto to the New York Mets, Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, and even Tyler O'Neill to the Baltimore Orioles have all given other teams' lineups the kind of boost Boston needs.
Losing O'Neill is problematic because he led the Red Sox in home runs last season, and also because he was their primary source of right-handed power. What if the Red Sox were to strike right back at the Orioles to replace that power production?
Former Orioles All-Star Anthony Santander is still on the open market, despite a season where he cranked a career-high 44 home runs. Questions about his declining athleticism and low on-base percentage could be contributing factors to Santander not yet getting the lucrative deal he seeks.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicted that the Red Sox would sign Santander, perhaps at a discount after the interest he and his agents expected hasn't quite been there so far during the free-agency window.
"He has yet to collect his free-agency jackpot, and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wondered whether Santander's ".307 on-base percentage," "bottom 18 percent" sprint speed and "poor defensive metrics" might be to blame. Rosenthal also noted Santander "is seeking a longer deal" than Teoscar Hernández.
"Santander "still figures to do well" in this market, Rosenthal opined, but Santander's journey may not be quite as lucrative as imagined if he's viewed as essentially a power specialist... Prediction: The Red Sox sign Santander."
It will be intriguing to see what Santander ends up signing for, regardless of whether or not it's with Boston. He is likely to clear $20 million in average annual value, but that could still leave the final total anywhere from $60-120 million depending on whether it's a three-year deal versus a five-year deal.
There's no doubt that the Red Sox could benefit from having the best version of Santander in their lineup. But they've been a risk-averse team for most of the decade so far, and Santander undoubtedly brings risks. Is this the chance for Boston to turn over a new leaf?
More MLB: Why Red Sox Insider 'Would Be Shocked' If Boston Doesn't Sign Another Star Free Agent