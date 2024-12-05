Red Sox's 'Very Realistic' Dream Lineup Lands Two All-Stars As Juan Soto Backup Plan
Maybe the Boston Red Sox will still luck out and land Juan Soto, but it's highly unsafe to bank on it.
All of Red Sox Nation is on pins and needles waiting for the latest news about the pursuit of Soto, the 26-year-old superstar outfielder. But when you're in a bidding war against the two New York teams, it's critical to have a Plan B.
The Boston offense was generally strong in 2024, but it lacked thump against left-handed pitching. Soto notwithstanding, the ideal target additions would be right-handed power bats, perhaps some that could replace Tyler O'Neill's 31 home runs without the injury concerns.
How about adding not one, but two righties with more home runs than O'Neill in 2024?
Recently, Zachary Rotman of FanSided named his "dream lineup" for the 2025 Red Sox if they could not sign Soto, and it included two new All-Stars: outfielder Teoscar Hernández and shortstop Willy Adames, who would move to third base and slide Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
"Soto choosing to sign elsewhere also creates the very realistic possibility of Boston inking a pair of star free agents," Rotman said.
"Hernandez can play left field, and Willy Adames can help Rafael Devers make a much-needed position switch to DH. Adames hasn't played third base at the big league level but he'sopen to that possibility, and his bat (32 HR and 112 RBI in 2024) would be a tremendous addition."
Hernández, 32, had 33 home runs, an .840 OPS, and won a Silver Slugger Award in the outfield this season. It was arguably the best year of his career, and he capped it off with a World Series ring, which may have stacked the odds heavily in the Dodgers' favor to keep him in town.
Adames, meanwhile, is all but gone in Milwaukee, as Brewers owner Mark Attanassio has cried poor when it comes to making a serious bid to keep him. He's a world-renowned clubhouse leader and in 2024, he carried one of the biggest sticks at the shortstop position.
Hernández could command upwards of $80 million and Adames close to $200 million, so while they'd still be saving money compared to Soto, Rotman's plan would cost the Red Sox a hefty chunk of change. But to quote Field of Dreams, "it's money they have and peace they lack."
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Add 25-Year-Old All-Star, Japanese Standout To 2025 Rotation