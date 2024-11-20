Red Sox Predicted To Target $30 Million Cy Young Winner In Free Agency
Pitching, pitching, and more pitching. That's the list of offseason needs for the Boston Red Sox.
Following a 2024 season where the Red Sox threw the ball well out of the gate, then struggled down the stretch, depth and high-end talent are of equal importance. The Red Sox ran out of steam because they didn't have enough arms, but also because they didn't have a workhorse in the rotation to set the tone.
Now that Nick Pivetta has officially declined the $21 million qualifying offer, there is one more possible opening for a mid-rotation starter in addition to the number-one arm the Red Sox hope to land. That opening could eventually be filled by a former Cy Young Award winner recovering from injury.
Shane Bieber, who has spent his entire career to this point with the Cleveland Guardians, may be looking to sign a short-term deal coming off Tommy John surgery. Tim Crowley of NESN recently named Bieber as one of the top fits to fill Pivetta's spot in the Red Sox rotation.
"Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young award winner with the Cleveland Guardians, hits free agency after undergoing Tommy John surgery. That may push the start of his season back in 2025, though the upside is obvious," Crowley said.
"Bieber is among the game’s best starters when he’s healthy and doesn’t even turn 30 years old until the end of May. His health should present the Red Sox the chance to strike on a short-term revival deal for the former Cleveland ace. This may be the best path to a potential Pivetta replacement."
Bieber, 29, made only two starts in 2024 before the elbow injury, but he'd proven himself to be one of the top hurlers in the game until that point. He owns a 62-32 career record with a 3.22 ERA, striking out 958 batters in 843 career innings.
Tim Britton of The Athletic projects a two-year, $30 million deal for Bieber, which would allow the righty to get his groove back following the recovery, then rebuild his free-agent value during the 2026 season. If Bieber is anything like the pitcher he was before the injury, that contract would be a steal.
If the Red Sox can sign Bieber and stay in the playoff hunt until he heals, they'll be one of the scariest teams in baseball when fully healthy.
More MLB: Red Sox Game-Changing Trade Proposal Lands $13 Million Ace For Superstar Prospect