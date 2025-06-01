Red Sox Predicted To Trade 'Hot Commodity' All-Star Flamethrower
Could the Boston Red Sox sadly become sellers before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
There are plenty of scouts and executives waiting in the wings for that to happen.
Boston entered Sunday with a 28-32 record, the fifth-worst record in all of the American League and one that has them 8.5 games back of the New York Yankees atop the AL East.
If the Red Sox don’t sort through their issues soon and get back on track, they’ll have wasted what could have been a contending season with a massively talented roster — a beyond-disappointing outcome for Boston fans.
The offseason acquisitions of Garret Crochet and Alex Bregman had Red Sox fever overtaking the city once again after a tough few years, but that fever has given way to frustration and anxiety at the club’s inability to win close games and upper management’s baffling handling of Roman Anthony.
Opponents of the Red Sox are loving every bit of it, especially those in need of a closer.
According to a new report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, Boston’s late-inning stud could be dealt if the Red Sox fall deeper out of the playoff race by July.
“Scouts already are keeping an eye on Boston Red Sox reliever Aroldis Chapman, who will be a hot commodity at the trade deadline if the Red Sox fall out of the AL East race,” Nightengale revealed on Sunday.
Chapman, a seven-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, has shown this season that his stuff is still electric despite his advancing age (37). Chapman has a 1.96 ERA and eight saves for a Red Sox team that has blown a handful of saves when Chapman isn’t on the mound.
The former New York Yankees flamethrower has done everything he can to bolster Boston’s bullpen, but the Red Sox have been historically bad at winning close games this season.
