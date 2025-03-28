Red Sox Predicted To Unceremoniously Dump $90 Million Slugger In Midseason Trade
The Boston Red Sox are in an awkward predicament now that the Rafael Devers to designated hitter move has been solidified.
Barely two years after giving Masataka Yoshida a $90 million contract, the Red Sox don't have a position for the Japanese slugger. He played outfield in 2023, but because he hasn't recovered from shoulder surgery enough to play defense, the Red Sox are planning to have him begin his season in Triple-A, even though he took regular at-bats in spring training.
It was reported on Thursday by multiple outlets that Yoshida is now dealing with a back issue and traveled to Boston to have it examined, which will almost definitely delay the start of his season in Worcester. As unfortunate as that news is for Yoshida, it does buy the Red Sox some time.
Eventually, though, it just doesn't seem as though there will be a place for Yoshida on this roster. Thursday's season-opener proved how crowded the outfield already is, and that's not factoring in the arrival of top prospect Roman Anthony, which is bound to happen at some point early this season.
On Thursday, Conor Ryan of Boston.com predicted that Yoshida would be traded for very little return, with an unspecified National League club eventually picking up part of the remaining tab on his contract.
"The Red Sox ultimately eat a majority of Masataka Yoshida’s contract and move him to a National League team in May," Ryan wrote. "Yoshida still holds value at the plate, but his defensive shortcomings and the need to give Devers the lion’s share of reps at DH limits his value."
Yoshida, 31, has slashed .285/.343/.433 so far in his career, good for a 111 OPS+. Unfortunately, the Red Sox were expecting him to hit for more power, as he's popped just 25 home runs thus far in 248 big-league games.
Because Yoshida was still owed $55.8 million as of Thursday, the Red Sox will undoubtedly have to eat a huge portion of the remaining salary just to get some team to give them a low-level prospect. But this is the consequence of having a deep roster--sometimes, you just have to cut bait.
