Red Sox Predicted To Win Blockbuster Bidding War For $255 Million Superstar
The hot stove is just starting to smoke for the Boston Red Sox.
On Wednesday, the Red Sox entered the offseason chat by trading for star pitcher Garrett Crochet in exchange for a four-prospect package. But if Boston wants to end its three-year postseason drought, there's more work to be done.
Adding Crochet is a good start, but this Red Sox rotation, which faded during the playoff chase last summer, still needs one more solid arm. Why not go for an ace?
The biggest prize remaining on the free-agent market by far is Corbin Burnes, recently projected for a seven-year, $255.5 million contract by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report. The Red Sox are in on Burnes to some degree, but face stiff competition in the San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays.
On Saturday, Michael Brakebill of FanSided predicted that the Red Sox would carry the day. Brakebill named signing Burnes as the most essential move for Boston to make with the rest of their offseason.
"Burnes will be expensive, but he's an ace, and in the AL East, it will be challenging to compete with the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles without adding another top-tier pitcher this winter," Brakebill said.
"Pulling off the Crochet trade was essential, but now it's time to put their foot on the gas and land someone significant. Signing Burnes double dips into their win-now mentality after getting Crochet, and at the very least, could see them sneak into the Wild Card picture next season."
Burnes' best quality is the fact that he's a total workhorse. He's made over 30 starts in four straight seasons, all four of which turned into All-Star selections, and one of those seasons turned into a Cy Young award (2021).
There's no one currently available who would increase the Red Sox's playoff odds more than Burnes. It's been a long time since the Red Sox made this big a splash in free agency, but Burnes is exactly the type of player they need to make an exception for.
