Red Sox Preference Of Alex Bregman Vs. Nolan Arenado Revealed By Insider
Will the Boston Red Sox pull off one final big-time move before Spring Training kicks off in less than a week?
Things are heating up around the league with real action on the way. It's been a long offseason but thankfully it's just about over. Next week pitchers and catchers will start to report to Spring Training camps across the league signalling that the 2025 season isn't far away.
While this is the case, Alex Bregman is still available in free agency and Nolan Arenado currently is still a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Will either be on the move soon? It certainly seems likely and things have heated up over the last couple of days.
The Boston Red Sox have been linked to both parties and certainly would be better if they could land either. But, who do they want, thought? MLB.com's John Denton said Boston prefers to sign Bregman over an Arenado trade.
"The Cards and Red Sox have again engaged in trade talks centered around Arenado in recent days, a source told MLB.com," Denton said. "Arenado, who hit .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 2024, has a full no-trade clause in his contract, and he exercised that option in December to block a potential trade to the Astros.
"Boston would prefer to sign former Astros All-Star Alex Bregman, but it is in a bidding war with at least two other teams for the services of the free-agent third baseman, per the source."
After months of rumors and speculation, there finally is at least somewhat of an end in sight with Spring Training almost here.
